Cheddar brownies? How to use bread, wine and cheese in 3 creative recipes

Author and food journalist Katie Quinn is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite recipes from her new cookbook, "Cheese, Wine, and Bread: Discovering the Magic of Fermentation in England, Italy, and France." She shows us how to make a cheesy egg strata with caramelized onions, red wine-infused spaghetti and cheddar-topped brownies.

This is a great way to use leftover bread, while also making an easy and delicious brunch party dish.

I'm obsessed with this dish because it manages to be outstandingly simple (made almost entirely of pantry staples) but also a winner in flavor and gorgeousness. It's a go-to weeknight dish because it's quick and easy, as well as a dinner party standby for its show-stopping beauty and knockout taste.

I love this dish not only for the novelty factor (though that's what makes it extra fun to serve at a party!) but also, and more than anything, for the perfect sweet and savory combination it offers!

