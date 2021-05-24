IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cheddar brownies? How to use bread, wine and cheese in 3 creative recipes

Top your brownies with cheddar for the ultimate sweet-and-savory combo.
By Katie Quinn

Author and food journalist Katie Quinn is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite recipes from her new cookbook, "Cheese, Wine, and Bread: Discovering the Magic of Fermentation in England, Italy, and France." She shows us how to make a cheesy egg strata with caramelized onions, red wine-infused spaghetti and cheddar-topped brownies.

Egg Strata with Caramelized Onion, Gruyère and Thyme
Charlotte Hu
Get The Recipe

Egg Strata with Caramelized Onion, Gruyère and Thyme

Katie Quinn

This is a great way to use leftover bread, while also making an easy and delicious brunch party dish.

Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)
Charlotte Hu
Get The Recipe

Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

Katie Quinn

I'm obsessed with this dish because it manages to be outstandingly simple (made almost entirely of pantry staples) but also a winner in flavor and gorgeousness. It's a go-to weeknight dish because it's quick and easy, as well as a dinner party standby for its show-stopping beauty and knockout taste.

Cheddar Brownies
Izy Hossack
Get The Recipe

Cheddar Brownies

Katie Quinn

I love this dish not only for the novelty factor (though that's what makes it extra fun to serve at a party!) but also, and more than anything, for the perfect sweet and savory combination it offers!

