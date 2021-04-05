Make creamy mashed potatoes and turn the leftovers into crispy corn croquettes

One of the first things that comes to mind when we think about classic comfort food is mashed potatoes. They pair perfectly with almost any main dish and they're easy to make. Chef, cookbook author and winner of the 10th season of "Top Chef" Kristen Kish is joining TODAY to share her all-time favorite fluffy, buttery mashed potato recipe, then shows us how to use the leftovers to make crispy corn croquettes.

This is my preferred way of making — and eating — mashed potatoes. Cooking the potatoes in stock gives them a greater depth of flavor and the cream cheese makes them incredibly creamy and rich. These potatoes don't need to be completely smooth — a rustic style mash is great!

When it comes to potatoes, I love them any which way. Cold leftover mashed potatoes are hard to bring back to life, as they never taste the same unless you go through adding more butter and milk. If you go through that process, taking a few more extra steps to make something completely new is far more exciting. Who doesn't love fancier, grown-up Tater Tots?!

