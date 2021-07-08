IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to turn creamy risotto into the crispiest arancini ever

July 12, 202125:06
By Anthony Contrino

On TODAY All Day's "Saucy," Anthony Contrino shares recipes inspired by his Sicilian grandmother. With Anthony's beloved "gram" hailing from Palermo, the region's cultural center, the chef knows his way around its traditional dishes. He demonstrates how to make a creamy risotto, then makes arancini (Sicily's iconic fried rice balls). Next, he demonstrates his go-to tomato sauce. For a refreshing beverage, he mixes up a blood orange cocktail that captures summertime in Italy.

Creamy Risotto
Creamy Risotto

Anthony Contrino

Risotto is one of those things I cook when I’m feeling extra bougie and it always impresses at a dinner party. I prefer a simple risotto — and by simple, I mean bursting with creaminess, sweet shallots, salt cheese and wine. This versatile recipe can also be doctored up with sauteed mushrooms or roasted veggies.

The Easiest Arancini
The Easiest Arancini

Anthony Contrino

A Sicilian street food staple, these crispy fried rice balls oozing with mozzarella are one of my favorite things in the world. I like a simple mozzarella-filled ball, but you can use mushroom risotto or add some meat sauce and cooked peas to the center for a heartier arancini.

Everyday Tomato Sauce
Everyday Tomato Sauce

Anthony Contrino

Not only is this sauce delicious when tossed with pasta, it can be used on pizza, served with mozzarella sticks or transformed into a creamy vodka sauce.

Blood Orange-White Wine Cooler
Blood Orange-White Wine Cooler

Anthony Contrino

I’m all about refreshing, summery cocktails and this one with dry white wine, juicy blood orange and blood orange soda hits the nail on the head. When garnished with a pretty sprig of rosemary and a slice of scarlet citrus, it’s the perfect welcome drink at a dinner party.

Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino is a food stylist, chef and culinary producer who stars in the TODAY All Day original series "Saucy." 