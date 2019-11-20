Hot chocolate, hot toddies and more: How the anchors warm up when it's cold out

What helps you defrost on a blistery fall or winter day?

For the latest Producer Challenge on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, the anchors' abilities to cozy up were put to the test. As journalists and weather forecasters, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones are certainly used to braving the cold — which is why they've mastered the best ways to get warm after the toes and noses feel frozen.

In the past, the anchors have shared everything from what to bring to a dinner party to how to spice up fall dishes, and these tricks are just as good.

Make a hot chocolate bar.

Make a DIY hot cocoa bar like Dylan to wash away those winter blues. Getty Images

What's the most nostalgic way to warm up on a snow day? Dylan knows, and doesn't sell herself short when making hot cocoa in the kitchen. When the weather's bad, Dylan arranges a hot cocoa bar decorated with all the fixings for the ultimate cup of something sweet.

From peppermint spoons and vanilla cookie sticks to whipped cream and caramel chips, there's no limit to how decadent one can get with this wintry treat.

Mix up a hot toddy.

Craig takes the edge off of an icy day with a classic hot toddy. The drink, typically made with water, honey, lemon and some fall spice like cinnamon and anise all boiled together with a shot of bourbon, rum or gin, is the perfect remedy for cold temperatures.

Now that's something we can toast to.

Go roller skating.

Ditch the ice skates for roller skates and stay warm like Sheinelle! Getty Images

Sure, Studio 1A may be a short distance to the famous ice rink at Rockefeller Center, but when Sheinelle wants to warm up, she prefers to do so inside.

The mom-of-four is all for lacing up a pair of roller skates and taking a dive into the past. Plus, she knows she won't be shivering her way around the rink.

Throw on a robe.

TODAY anchors are no stranger to throwing on a robe during the show. And for Al Roker, a nice cozy robe is the secret to warming up on a cold day. NBC

TODAY hosts have thrown on a robe in the studio more than once or twice. But for Al, it's a regular thing. When Al's been wearing a suit all day and needs to get cozy, there's nothing like a thick, terrycloth robe to do the trick.

Whether you're cooking dinner, watching TV or, hey, maybe even working out, there's no reason a robe can't be involved.