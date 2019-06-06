There are few snacks out there more satisfying than a fresh-from-the-fryer doughnut.

Friday, June 7 is National Doughnut Day and there are a bunch of national chains sharing sweet deals and freebies to celebrate all day long.

Ready for some fun freebies and delicious doughnuts? We are, too.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms is offering customers a free doughnut with the purchase of any dispensed beverage from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on June 7. Customers at this regional chain, which has locations in New York, New England and Florida, may choose between a Farmhouse Blend (hot or iced) coffee or a beverage from the Chill Zone and grab a free doughnut.

Dunkin’

A day for donuts is a day for America! #DunkOut to Dunkin’ and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on #NationalDonutDay, June 7th! 🍩 pic.twitter.com/Sjlb52WJNo — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2019

The chain formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts is offering customers one free doughnut (any flavor) with the purchase of any beverage on the store's menu.

Entenmann’s

Entenmann’s is searching for its next doughnut flavor with its Fan Flavor Challenge and Sweepstakes. While this doesn’t translate to free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day, those who enter will have a chance to turn their own custom creation into a nationwide offering during the upcoming holiday season, plus $5,000 and free doughnuts for a year.

Krispy Kreme

🍩🎉NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY IS COMING! 🎉🍩 Our favorite day of the year is Friday June 7th! To celebrate you can get any doughnut FREE! This year we want to giveaway 1 MILLION! If you help us reach this goal, we’ll have another giveaway of our next new doughnut later this month! pic.twitter.com/bJNzUfqrZW — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 30, 2019

On June 7, customers can select any one doughnut for free and, if 1 million are given away across the country, then the chain will also give away its newest doughnut creation for free later in the month. Two free doughnuts are absolutely better than one.

Kroger

Kroger grocery stores will be offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for $2.88 (with a Kroger store card) and will also highlight two seasonal flavors: blueberry glazed and strawberry-lemonade glazed. Both flavors are available by the half dozen.

LaMar’s

On June 7, visit any LaMar’s location for a free doughnut, no purchase necessary. LaMar's has 26 stores in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Stop & Shop

All Stop & Shop stores are offering an assorted selection of a dozen glazed doughnuts for $3 from May 31 through June 7. There are over 400 Stop & Shop store locations in the U.S., primarily in the northeast and New England.

Tim Hortons

This National Doughnut Day, Canadian cafe chain Tim Hortons is launching a churro-inspired doughnut at many of its U.S. locations. The Honey Cruller Donut is filled with gooey caramel and topped with a cinnamon-sugar mix. It will be available starting June 7 at participating cafes then, starting June 12, it will be available nationwide.

Walmart

This year, Walmart says it plans to give away a whopping 1.2 million glazed doughnuts on Friday. All you have to do is head to the bakery section of your local Walmart store. Over 4,000 stores across the U.S. are participating, too. There is a one doughnut-per person limit but who says you can't visit multiple locations?