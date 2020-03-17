How to safely shop for groceries if you're concerned about coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is already wreaking havoc on the restaurant industry. But with more people being advised to eat meals at home, grocery shopping has become increasingly difficult as supermarkets adjust their schedules to keep up with the overwhelming demand.

Unless you are sick, elderly or an individual with a compromised immune system, grocery shopping can still be done safely. However, there are several guidelines shoppers should follow before, during and after their next trip to the store.

For starters, food isn't the enemy.

"In general, places that sell food are hard-wired for sanitation and hygiene," Celine Beitchman, director of nutrition at the Institute of Culinary Education, told TODAY Food. Health officials have yet to name food as a source of transmission, but since the virus spreads by human contact and can live on certain surfaces for hours, or even days, it's important to minimize points of contact as much as possible, especially in the most public of places, like a grocery store.

When is the best time to go shopping?

Traditionally, it's been early in the morning or late at night. But with major stores like Walmart, Albertsons and Trader Joe's cutting store hours, and more people working from home, it's harder to tell these days.

If you can go earlier in the day, you'll have a better chance of finding what you're looking for, but you may end up waiting in a line to get in. If you go later in the day (closer to closing time), there will likely be fewer crowds but emptier shelves.

Some stores in the U.S. and abroad have introduced senior-only hours in order to accommodate individuals who are most at risk.

What to do before you go

While shoppers can't control who they will encounter in the store, they can make things easier — and safer — by preparing in advance. Now, more than ever, Beitchman recommends creating a list of what you'll plan to make and eat for the days ahead.

Based on that list and your budget, make your concise shopping list. And don't just rely on non-perishables. "Fruits and vegetables provide a wealth of nutrients that support whole body health, including a strong immune system," said Beitchman.

Also, make sure to bring sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer with you to the store.

Don't take the whole family along

In order to streamline the trip and keep grocery stores less crowded, try to limit how many people you take with you. The elderly and any immunosuppressed persons should stay home during peak hours. Kids may be attending school at home but, according to Beitchman, they probably shouldn't be shopping unless they're old enough to help and can be counted on to keep their hands away from their faces.

Sanitize your surroundings

When you get to the store, use a sanitizing wipe to rub down high-touch areas like cart and basket handles. You should also use hand sanitizer or wash your hands immediately after leaving the checkout lane, especially if you used the touch screen for payment.

Stay focused and be mindful

"I think the best strategy is to limit your time in the store as much as possible," said Amanda J. Deering, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Food Science at Purdue University. Part of limiting one's time in the store means understanding the general layout of aisles and knowing where everything is.

Most perishables (produce and dairy) are kept around the periphery of the store, while shelf-stable processed foods and cleaning products are in the middle aisles, said Beitchman. Plan to start with the non-perishable items.

Shop with your eyes, not your fingers

Deering told TODAY Food that the riskiest areas will be those with items people touch the most, like salad bars (which should be avoided these days) and the produce section. "Make these your last stops in the store to avoid transferring the virus, if present, to other areas," she said.

Typically, picking produce involves touching and poking around for desired ripeness, but these days it's best to avoid touching anything you don't have to and use your eyes to dictate what's fresh. For example, avoid fresh foods with obvious bruises or brown spots. If the food comes in plastic packages, be mindful to touch just the one you want to select.

"If you’re immunocompromised, consider buying pre-packaged produce that likely has undergone strict sanitation standards at the packing site," added Beitchman, who also advised cooking any raw vegetables to further cut down on the risk of contamination.

Don't hoard

Unless you're shopping for dozens of people, buying a year's worth of food may not only lead to potential waste, but it will also make it harder for others to feed their families. Unless your family has been placed under quarantine, current Department of Homeland Security guidelines recommend buying enough food to last for two weeks at a time. The same goes for toilet paper.

When you get home

After you wash your hands, don't forget about washing your produce. There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 being transmitted through food, but it's possible for the virus to live on surfaces. When you get home, scrub hard-skinned produce with a soft-bristled vegetable brush, using a little bit of soap and warm water. Other types of produce, like fruits or leafy veggies, can be soaked for about 15 minutes in soapy water. Make sure to rinse them thoroughly before consuming.

If you used reusable bags at the store, make sure to wipe them down thoroughly or wash them immediately.