Make-Ahead Monday: Roast a whole cauliflower to serve in 3 main dishes

Cauliflower is the chameleon of the food world. It comes in a variety of colors and takes on the flavors of almost any spice or seasoning. And, best of all, it's also a shape-shifter that can be transformed from florets to steaks, pizza crusts, rice and so much more! Vegan chef Priyanka Naik is joining TODAY to share her favorite whole-roasted cauliflower recipe that can be turned into three delicious and healthy dishes. She shows us how to roast a whole cauliflower with spices and dates and serve it with basmati pilaf, in rice or noodle bowls and in pita pocket sandwiches.

Everyone is obsessed with cauliflower, so I love this recipe because it provides unique ways of eating cauliflower that is respecting the integrity and not blitzing it up into a "rice"! I also love this recipe because it is fantastic for make-ahead and meal prep. I juggle two careers, so anything that can be made ahead and serve multiple meals/purposes makes my life easier. Plus, this particularly tastes better as the days go by.

I love this recipe because it combines two favorite memories of mine: my mom's delicious falafel pita pocket dinner nights growing up and eating late-night chicken and rice (when I used to be non-veg). But this is so much better, healthier and easily portable! The roasted cauliflower adds so much flavor and makes this such a satisfying sandwich.

This dish is special to me because it is a rendition of a very popular Indo-Chinese dish called Gobi Manchurian. Gobi means cauliflower in Hindi, and Indo-Chinese food is something specifically found in India or Indian-heavy communities. It combines all the best flavors of both cuisines in one! The original version of this dish calls for fried cauliflower, so I love my version with roasted cauliflower because it's healthier, easier and vegan!

