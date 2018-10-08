Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

How to roast chicken perfectly and what to do with the leftovers

Alon Shaya roasts the perfect chicken and makes the most of the leftovers with a tahini chicken salad and citrusy arugula salad.
by Alon Shaya

Chef Alon Shaya is visiting the TODAY Food team to show us how to roast the perfect chicken and make the most of the leftovers. He prepares a simple roasted chicken with harissa, tahini chicken salad with fresh herbs and an arugula salad that pairs perfectly with both poultry preparations.

Harissa Roasted Chicken

"I love this recipe because of its simplicity and how you can use leftovers to create a completely different dish," says Shaya.

Tahini Chicken Salad

This chicken salad is packed with flavor! The duqqa spice blend adds taste and texture and the tahini mayo brings a creamy, nutty richness to the dish.

Arugula with Citrus, Olives and Za'atar

Bright citrus, briny olives and zesty za'atar spice make this simple salad a fresh and flavorful start to any meal.

If you like those Middle Eastern-inspired recipes, you should also try these:

Shortcut Hummus
Shortcut Hummus

Homemade Pita Bread
Homemade Pita Bread

