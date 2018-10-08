How to roast chicken perfectly and what to do with the leftovers

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chef Alon Shaya is visiting the TODAY Food team to show us how to roast the perfect chicken and make the most of the leftovers. He prepares a simple roasted chicken with harissa, tahini chicken salad with fresh herbs and an arugula salad that pairs perfectly with both poultry preparations.

"I love this recipe because of its simplicity and how you can use leftovers to create a completely different dish," says Shaya.

This chicken salad is packed with flavor! The duqqa spice blend adds taste and texture and the tahini mayo brings a creamy, nutty richness to the dish.

Bright citrus, briny olives and zesty za'atar spice make this simple salad a fresh and flavorful start to any meal.

