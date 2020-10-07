This is absolutely the best way to reheat leftover pizza

If there’s ever a question of whether to order a small pizza or a large, the answer is always the bigger, the better. After all, having it for leftovers is one of life’s greatest joys.

Reheated pizza is great, but more often than not, it comes out soggy with an extra chewy crust and dried-out tomato sauce. But that’s only because we’ve been heating it up wrong this whole time!

If you’re like the average pizza reheater, you probably use the microwave (soggy!) or oven (burnt!). But back in 2016 one Reddit user shared a diagram showing the proper way to do it, and the internet went crazy for this mind-blowingly genius (and super simple) version that maintains the crispy crust and melts the cheese beautifully.

Thank you, Reddit, for posting THE best way to reheat pizza. (from Roberta's Pizza in Brooklyn). This worked great! pic.twitter.com/tX9kOjwo9a — Jules Scott (@JulesRPG) July 25, 2016

The diagram came from the take-out menu of Roberta's pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York, and suggests using a non-stick frying pan to warm up the pizza on medium-low heat for two minutes. After that, place two drops of water into the hot pan away from the pizza, reduce heat to low and cover skillet for a minute to let the cheese melt.

The results are a crispy bottom, melty cheese and a moist crust — just like when it came from the oven the first time.

TODAY Food tested this method out (because of course we have leftover pizza on hand) and can confirm the crust comes out extra crispy and delicious. The only thing we had to tweak was the time with the lid on it as it wasn’t fully heated after one minute (it took ours about two minutes to finish). Just keep an eye out on yours since, like snowflakes, no two slices of pizza are the same.

Of course, none of this applies if you’re a cold pizza fan. Just take out of the fridge, eat and enjoy.

Now that we've settled that debate, where do you stand on folding your pizza?

This post was originally published on June 15, 2017.