Ree Drummond, the host of Food Network's wildly popular show "The Pioneer Woman," is adding something special to her ever-expanding lifestyle empire: a new cookbook.

“New cookbook, new cover, new food, new frontier!” Drummond said in an Instagram post announcing her latest collection of recipes, “The New Frontier.” The book, which is due out in October, is currently available for preorder.

The New Frontier

Though Drummond is best known for her heartier fare like meatloaf, mac and cheese and even a pepperoni-studded potato salad, her new endeavor is focused on healthier bites that still taste amazing.

"So much has happened on Drummond Ranch over the last couple of years: The kids are growing up, another left for college, Ree’s schedule is crazier than ever…and through it all, her cooking has evolved," reads the cookbook's description.

"While she and her family still love all the hearty comfort foods they’re accustomed to, Ree’s been cooking up some incredible new dishes that reflect the flavors, colors, and texture she’s craving these days."

Drummond recently shared that she’s been trying to embrace a keto diet-friendly lifestyle, which means eating very few carbs and focusing on higher fat foods and proteins. On the cover of her cookbook, Drummond is clearly ushering in a new mindset by holding up a platter of grilled meats and vegetables. Hungry cowboys can still enjoy hearty, healthy fare, too!

Drummond also posted some images of recipes that will appear in the new book including scrambled egg whites, mini zucchini "sandwiches" served caprese style, and some sweet treats like chocolate cake and little doughnuts.

“This cookbook has been many, many months (almost a year) in the making: Lots of testing, tasting, taking photos, writing, editing…it was a blast!” the food blogger said, adding "it’s a mix of all the hearty, tasty dishes my family and I love, but with some delicious curveballs thrown in to keep things fun.”

"The New Frontier" is Drummond's sixth cookbook. Her first cookbook, "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Food from My Frontier," was a best-seller when it debuted in 2012.

The very busy author and TV show host hasn't just been sitting on the ranch thinking about food all day, either. She recently launched a line of dog treats, several items of cookware and even a bedding collection.

We can't wait to see what a lightened-up Pioneer Woman-style meal might be! Knowing Drummond, there will still probably be some butter, bacon and cream ... but perhaps just a little bit less of each.