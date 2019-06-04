Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Nino Coniglio

Expert pizza maker Nino Coniglio is stopping by TODAY to share his secret tips, tricks, techniques and recipes to make perfect pizza. He shows us how to make a grandma pie with pepperoni, a classic pizza margherita and summery watermelon caprese salad.

Watermelon Caprese
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Watermelon Caprese

Nino Coniglio

I love this recipe because it's packed full of fresh and light flavors that are perfect for summer!

Grandma Pie
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Grandma Pie

Nino Coniglio

Traditional pizza margherita topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil is a classic that can't be beat.

Margherita Pizza
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Margherita Pizza

Nino Coniglio

This pizza reminds me of going to my Nonna's house. It's as classic and old school as New York pizza comes!

Nino Coniglio