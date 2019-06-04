Sign up for our newsletter

Expert pizza maker Nino Coniglio is stopping by TODAY to share his secret tips, tricks, techniques and recipes to make perfect pizza. He shows us how to make a grandma pie with pepperoni, a classic pizza margherita and summery watermelon caprese salad.

I love this recipe because it's packed full of fresh and light flavors that are perfect for summer!

Traditional pizza margherita topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil is a classic that can't be beat.

This pizza reminds me of going to my Nonna's house. It's as classic and old school as New York pizza comes!

If you like those pizza recipes, you should also try these: