Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Make your own almond butter cups and crispy chocolate bars for a healthier Halloween

These grown-up versions of your childhood-favorite treats are impossibly easy to create at home.
/ Source: TODAY
By Samah Dada

Halloween is just around the corner and it's time to start preparing: Candy, cookies, chocolate and other ghoulish goodies are a must-have for any spooky celebration. Food blogger Samah Dada is cooking up sweet, seasonal, better-for-you treats that can be made ahead for the holiday. She shows us how to make almond butter-filled chocolate cups, chocolate chip pumpkin cookies and crispy chocolate bark.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Samah Dada
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Samah Dada

These pumpkin cookies are like fluffy clouds of pumpkin-spice heaven. The pumpkin adds a subtle flavor that isn't too overpowering, while lending to the extremely soft and fluffy texture of these cookies, to make them almost cake-like. Even if you're a pumpkin skeptic, you can't deny the magic that is made when these cakey cookies meet melted chocolate chips — it's a true match made in fall heaven.

Salted Almond Butter Cups
Samah Dada
Get The Recipe

Salted Almond Butter Cups

Samah Dada

I was the kid during Halloween who was only in it for the peanut butter cups. Every other candy was irrelevant in my eyes. To be honest, not a lot has changed other than the fact that I have now discovered almond butter. I decided to take everything I loved about the treasured peanut butter and swap it with almond, adding a little bit of maple syrup for sweetness and some flaky salt on top to balance it all out. What's left is a sophisticated, perhaps more grown-up version of my (and maybe your?) childhood favorite that's impossibly easy to create at home.

4-Ingredient Crispy Chocolate Bars
Samah Dada
Get The Recipe

4-Ingredient Crispy Chocolate Bars

Samah Dada

The rice crisps add satisfying texture to these delicious chocolate bars. With the addition of a touch of maple syrup, they serve as the perfect dessert or sweet afternoon pick-me-up that we all need throughout the day. The best part is, the bars can be made with four ingredients and don't require any special equipment or baking materials.

If you like those sweet make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Pumpkin Spice French Toast Casserole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Spice French Toast Casserole

Ryan Scott
Joy Bauer's Pumpkin Kettle Corn
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Pumpkin Kettle Corn

Joy Bauer
Samah Dada

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 