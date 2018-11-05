Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By John Mackey, Alona Pulde, Chad Sarno, Derek Sarno and Matthew Lederman

Chef Chad Sarno is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of his favorite pizza recipes from the new Whole Foods cookbook, "The Whole Foods Cookbook: 120 Delicious and Healthy Plant-Centered Recipes." He shows us how to make sweet potato barbecue pizza, whole wheat pizza dough and baguette pizza with veggies.

This recipe is a simple way to create a homemade, whole-grain dough that's the perfect vehicle for packing on the veggies with a tangy tomato sauce!

Who doesn't love pizza? This one offers a non-traditional twist, using sweet potato, cabbage, red onion and homemade barbecue sauce. With its sweet, earthy, and tangy flavors, is sure to surprise and delight.

Top toasted baguette with roasted cherry tomatoes and Mediterranean veggies for a delicious, perfectly balanced pizza.

