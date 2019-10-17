At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Amirah Kassem of Flour Shop fame is joining TODAY to share a few of her signature fun and festive cake recipes from her cookbook "The Power of Sprinkles: A Cake Book by the Founder of Flour Shop." She shows us how to make rainbow cake push-pops, cup cakes with a chocolate shell and an absolutely adorable unicorn cake.

I love this recipe because it takes a delicious layer cake filled with frosting and finished with bright sprinkles and puts it in a portable and easy-to-eat package. What could be better than a colorful rainbow cake on the go?

I love a good play on words, and these cup cakes are a particularly delicious one. Chocolate cups get filled with colorful cake, stuffed with a surprise stash of sprinkles and topped with creamy frosting. The finished product looks like you're about to chow down on a cup of coffee, but you're really indulging in something much sweeter.

This cake is as cute, colorful and magical as a real unicorn! It is sure to elicit squeals of joy from party guests of all ages. It may look too adorable to eat, but you won't regret cutting the first slice once the rainbow wave of sprinkles comes rushing out to everyone's surprise.

