April 9, 2019, 12:13 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Amirah Kassem

Amirah Kassem of Flour Shop bakery is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite statement cakes from her cookbook "The Power of Sprinkles: A Cake Book by the Founder of Flour Shop." She shows us how to make the super festive, super viral "rainbow explosion" cake and a giant frosted donut cake because, well, why not?

This is a delicious vanilla cake made with simple ingredients, and in my head, it tastes how birthday cake should taste. This is what my mom always baked for me when I was little. After years of tweaking the recipe, it's now my favorite cake for any purpose. You can feel really confident about transforming it into stylized cakes for different holidays, birthdays or celebrations in any colors you can dream up, and as good as it may look, it will taste even better.

This cake reminds me of a cartoon donut, plus it is one sweet thing dressed up to be another. When you bring this out, everyone says, "Giant donut!" And I always respond, "No! Donut cake!"

