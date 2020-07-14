What makes a baked potato twice as good? Baking it twice! And with the addition of cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives, of course, it's a simple method that turns a regular baked potato into way more than the sum of its parts.

Here’s how to make classic, stuffed, twice-baked potatoes that work as a vegetarian main course or a side dish for a steakhouse-style dinner. Feel free to use plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream or substitute your favorite shredded cheese instead of cheddar.

To get started, here's what you'll need:

4 russet potatoes, scrubbed

1/2 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons minced chives, plus more for garnish

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Bake the potatoes

Poke holes in potatoes and bake for 45 minutes to an hour, until cooked through. Casey Barber / Good Food Stories LLC

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Poke the potatoes a few times with the tip of a paring knife or a fork and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour, until cooked through. Test with a paring knife — if you can insert it into the center of the potato and not feel resistance, it’s done.

Remove the potatoes from the oven and let them cool slightly. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

As soon as the potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut each in half lengthwise.

2. Fill the potatoes

Scoop out the insides of each potato and place the insides into a mixing bowl. Casey Barber / Good Food Stories LLC

Scoop out the insides of each potato with a spoon and place the insides into a mixing bowl, leaving a 1/4-inch border around the edges. Return the scooped-out potatoes to the baking sheet.

Add your desired fillings to the bowl, stir to combine and spoon the filling into the scooped-out potatoes. Casey Barber / Good Food Stories LLC

Add the sour cream cheese, 2 tablespoons chives, salt and pepper to the mixing bowl and stir to combine. Spoon the filling into the scooped-out potatoes.

3. Bake the potatoes again

Return to the oven and bake until cheese is melted and top is golden-brown, about 20 minutes. Casey Barber / Good Food Stories LLC

Return to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted and the filling is starting to brown on top, about 20 minutes. Garnish with remaining chives and serve immediately.