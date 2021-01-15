A man made a cake entirely out of potatoes and honestly, we'd try it

Hello, yes, there is much going on in our world. However, I’d like you to pause your doomscrolling for a minute and take a second to read about this ridiculous (yet somehow delicious-looking) cake made entirely out of potatoes.

Yes, reader. Potatoes.

Zach Hayes, also known as @zhthot on TikTok, created this cake made entirely from various forms of potatoes and it’s naturally going viral.

The savory dish began with sliced and roasted potatoes, then he layered mashed potatoes on top. He repeats the process a few times, using the mashed potatoes as a binding agent.

He let it chill overnight and then added hash browns to the outside of the cake and topped it off with more mashed potatoes, tater tots and wedges for decoration. Hayes even used a piping bag to make it look pretty.

“When I tasted it, oh fricking lord, it tasted like potatoes,” Hayes said in his video. "It was super good, I recommend. Eat it."

When TODAY Food chatted with the Los Angeles-based 20-year-old, he explained his inspiration behind the dish.

“I was just bored I guess,” he chuckled. “I always eat potatoes and wanted a different way to eat them. I also like making cakes.”

“I just had a bunch of potatoes.”

Hayes said he was impressed by his final product and he plans on making a “better” one soon, which will incorporate more types of potatoes and some cheese.

He has enjoyed the comments people have left him on how to “upgrade” his delectable creation — some suggestions have included sour cream as frosting or adding food coloring — and has to laugh when he gets a negative response.

“I think it’s funny when people say it’s disgusting because it was really tasty,” he said. “A lot of people are saying it’s a lot of starch but I thought it was very good!”

He added only a few people have tried to make their own but he hopes more give it a shot.

“I would like it to be a trend,” he said. “I want to see other people’s forms of it.”

For those wondering, Hayes did eat the whole potato cake himself but it was his New Year’s treat, so don’t judge him, OK!?