Have a weeknight taco party using your slow cooker

Matt Abdoo, chef and owner of Pig Beach in Brooklyn, New York, is stopping by TODAY to make one of his most fun, go-to weeknight dinners. Celebrate Taco Tuesday with his slow-cooker pulled chicken tacos and Cara Cara orange margaritas. Weeknight cooking has never been so exciting.

Tacos are always a great dinner option, and this is as easy as it gets! You can either opt to make your own toppings — like pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and crema — or save some time by buying it at the store.

Take your margarita to another, more refreshing level by squeezing in the juice of a Cara Cara orange — it's sweet, seasonal and juicy!

