Save up to 63% on tech and home items with these helpful Deals We Love 

Have a weeknight taco party using your slow cooker

Tacos are always a great dinner option, and this is as easy as it gets!

Make easy tacos using your slow cooker

Feb. 4, 202004:19

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Matt Abdoo

Matt Abdoo, chef and owner of Pig Beach in Brooklyn, New York, is stopping by TODAY to make one of his most fun, go-to weeknight dinners. Celebrate Taco Tuesday with his slow-cooker pulled chicken tacos and Cara Cara orange margaritas. Weeknight cooking has never been so exciting.

Slow-Cooker Pulled Chicken Tacos
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Pulled Chicken Tacos

Matt Abdoo

Tacos are always a great dinner option, and this is as easy as it gets! You can either opt to make your own toppings — like pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and crema — or save some time by buying it at the store.

Cara Cara Orange Margaritas
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cara Cara Orange Margaritas

Matt Abdoo

Take your margarita to another, more refreshing level by squeezing in the juice of a Cara Cara orange — it's sweet, seasonal and juicy!

If you like those easy, Mexican-inspired recipes, you should also try these:

Mexican Street Corn (Elote)
Matt Abdoo
Get The Recipe

Mexican Street Corn (Elote)

Matt Abdoo
Sopa Seca (Mexican Noodle Casserole)
Betty Cortina-Weiss
Get The Recipe

Sopa Seca (Mexican Noodle Casserole)

Matt Abdoo