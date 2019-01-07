Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Emi Boscamp

Due to a perfect storm of simplicity, bold flavors, relatively healthy ingredients, as well as general Instagram-ability, New York Times columnist Alison Roman's Spiced Chickpea Stew With Coconut and Turmeric recipe, deemed #TheStew on social media, has gone viral, with over 3,000 tagged posts on Instagram.

If this all seems like déjà vu, that's because her Salted Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies (aka #TheCookies) went viral early in 2018, with nearly 4,200 tagged Instagram posts.

The Stew's defining ingredients are chickpeas, of course, trendy turmeric (which gives the stew its bright golden color) and chili flakes (which add the spice), as well as coconut milk, for creaminess. To give the stew body, Roman suggests crushing the chickpeas after crisping them up to release their starch. This is the essential step that makes it "The Stew" rather than "The Soup."

Another tip to stew over? She reserves some chickpeas to get super crispy (she calls them "frizzle-frazzled") and adds them to the top of her dish for an added layer of texture.

"I love this recipe because it is made with cheap, accessible pantry ingredients, is comforting and complex and is also accidentally vegetarian (or vegan if you omit the yogurt)," Roman told TODAY Food.

When Hoda Kotb tried it on the show, she said, "That's delicious! No wonder it went viral!" And she even had The Stew leftovers for lunch later in the day.

"You know what I like? How much stuff came from a can. That's very accessible," said Savannah Guthrie.

The Stew was, indeed, a big hit with all of the TODAY anchors.

"This is something you would eat at a restaurant and think, 'Oh my God, I could never make that,' and it's very easy," added Carson Daly.

To find out for yourself if The Stew is worth the hype, get the recipe from NYT Cooking.