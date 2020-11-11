May the pork be with you: How to make Star Wars' Ronto Wrap at home

From the moment I first tasted the Ronto Wrap at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the pork-in-pita creation became one of my favorite foods inside Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

The Ronto Wrap, served at Ronto Roasters inside Galaxy's Edge, has everything: juicy, thinly-sliced roasted pork, smoky grilled sausage, crunchy slaw and a cool cucumber-peppercorn sauce, all inside a warm grilled pita.

Making heart eyes of my own after being reunited with the Ronto Wrap at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Terri Peters

I am certainly not alone in my obsession. Fans of planet Batuu who have tried the dish are forever changed, posting photos to social media of their Ronto Wraps with proclamations of undying love and lots of heart eye emojis.

And, until now, the widely beloved wrap was only available inside Disney Parks.

Enter the "Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook" by Ashley Craft, a collection of 100 Disney-inspired recipes that is giving this Disney fan life during the coronavirus pandemic, when I can't visit the parks as frequently as I used to.

When I saw the book included a Ronto Wrap recipe in its section about Disney's Hollywood Studios, I knew I had to try it out. Craft provided TODAY Food with an exclusive on sharing the recipe, so I set to work in my kitchen, collecting the ingredients necessary to get my Ronto Wrap on.

The ingredients in the Ronto Wrap's peppercorn sauce are cool and simple: Greek yogurt, cucumber, lemon juice and more. Terri Peters

The first step in the recipe to recreate the peppercorn sauce, which is Greek yogurt-based and is very similar to tzatziki, complete with grated, salted cucumbers. Then, there's the slaw: I took Craft's suggestion of saving time by purchasing pre-mixed slaw rather than chopping green and red cabbage and carrots, and it worked out perfectly.

For the slaw in my Ronto Wraps, I used Clark's time-saving hack of purchasing store-bought slaw mix. Terri Peters

Next comes the grilling: Using an indoor grill, I cooked up thin pork chops and grilled pork sausages. Then, with a serrated knife, I sliced the pork as thinly as possible, to mimic the meat inside Disney Parks' Ronto Wrap.

Ronto Wraps are all about the meat. Grilled pork chops and pork sausage are part of the at-home recipe. Terri Peters

After grilling the pita bread, I was ready to assemble my wraps.

I laid sliced pork down on the grilled pita, followed by a sausage. Next up were the toppings — slaw and peppercorn sauce.

Not to brag, but visually, my creation was an exact copy of the Disney Parks version. And the taste was out of this galaxy. My husband and my daughter, who also love the dish, agreed: This is a pretty close replica of the real Ronto Wrap.

A Ronto Wrap we enjoyed at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

If there isn't a Disney Parks trip in your future but you're (understandably) missing the foods of Batuu, this Ronto Wrap recipe will transport you instantly to the Black Spire Outpost. All you'd need are some Storm Troopers and droids to pass you by while you eat it, and it would be just as good as being there.

My own, at-home Ronto Wrap creation. Terri Peters

And, if you've never tried the Ronto Wrap, this is still a recipe worth making. After all, whether you're a space traveler or not, you can't go wrong with two types of pork, zesty toppings and grilled pita bread.

Ronto Wrap recipe excerpted from "The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook" by Ashley Craft. Copyright © 2020 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.