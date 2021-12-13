How to make pumpkin bread

Fall might seem to exist for pumpkin-spice everything, but even as autumn moves into winter you can keep those pumpkin flavors going. Like ever-present banana bread, pumpkin bread is a similar one-bowl, simple baked delight that anyone can make (including kids!). And because of its more savory nature, pumpkin bread can be a treat for any occasion — serve it as dessert, bring it as a gift or eat it for breakfast.

This pumpkin bread recipe has under 10 ingredients. Ali Rosen

This recipe takes regular pumpkin bread up a notch without additional work by adding pumpkin seeds and a bit of maple syrup to the top. Unlike a glaze or frosting that will take extra time, this method extra gives texture and flavor instantly.

Mix, plop and bake! Ali Rosen

Because this recipe is so simple, it is important to make sure you have a high-quality canned pumpkin. The only ingredient you should see on the can is pumpkin — any other additives or flavorings are not necessary here. The taste of the pumpkin will come through, so you want to make sure your main ingredient is the star here.

Pumpkin bread is a one-bowl, simple baked delight. Ali Rosen

You certainly can use fresh pumpkin if you’d like, although the can is much easier and the taste is mostly the same. Use a sugar pumpkin and bake it for two hours at 350 F or until it is soft. When it is cool, scoop out just shy of two cups and use that instead of the canned pumpkin. But if you'd rather keep it simple and you’re worried about the quality of the pumpkin, there are now a number of organic canned pumpkin brands to choose from.

Get the recipe:

So, if you’re in need of a simple baking project, grab that can of pumpkin and make this one-bowl treat that will serve you well when the weather has cooled down and we all need to stay inside.