/ Source: TODAY
By Jeff Mauro

Cooking show host Jeff Mauro is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite family dinner recipes. He shows us how to make deep-dish pizza in a slow cooker (yes, really!) and an Italian-style "garbage" salad with sweet vinaigrette.

Slow-Cooker Deep Dish Pizza with Pepperoni and Jalapeños

Jeff Mauro

I love this recipe because the slow cooker caramelizes the cheese and dough so an incredibly crispy crust forms around the edge of the pizza!

Garbage Salad with Sweet Italian Vinaigrette

Jeff Mauro

This salad has everything but the kitchen sink in it — and that's what makes it so delicious. Every bite has a different combination of flavors that keeps you coming back for more.

Jeff Mauro