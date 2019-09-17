Chef Alex Hitz is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his go-to entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make perfectly roasted chicken with tomatoes, crispy smashed potatoes and butterscotch cookies with pecans.

This is the very best roast chicken ever! It's so easy to do that the only skill you'll need is being able to follow a recipe. This is an easy Sunday dinner dish that is guaranteed to impress your in-laws or any other tough critics.

You'll never go back to basic baked potatoes again after tasting these crispy, delicious spuds. A simple boil, smash and drizzle of olive oil transform them into an amazingly delicious side dish.

I love these cookies because they're gorgeous and they pack a three-fold flavor combo of sweet butterscotch, nutty toasted pecans and creamy white chocolate chips.

If you like those easy entertaining recipes, you should also try these: