How to make an Aperol spritz: A delicious summer drink

Aperol is an Italian aperitif that can perk up any classic cocktail.

/ Source: TODAY
By Sky McCarthy

Arguably one of the most refreshing aperitivos, the Aperol spritz is as easy to make as it is to enjoy. Aperol has a lower alcohol content than liquors and most wines, making it an ideal pre-dinner libation that's light and refreshing enough for any summer evening.

A classic Italian Aperol spritz recipe contains just three ingredients: three parts prosecco, two parts Aperol and one part sparkling water — all served over ice. Once you find a ratio that suits your taste buds, experiment by adding extras like different fresh fruits or an herbaceous accent, like mint.

Italian Aperol Spritz Punch
Shutterstock
Italian Aperol Spritz Punch

Food & Wine

This sparkling Aperol punch is perfect for any party. In addition to Aperol, this perky punch contains Galliano, a sweet herbal liqueur. Fresh oranges, lemons and raspberries provide a not-to-sweet finish to this floral beverage.

Carson Daly's Aperol Spritz
Getty Images stock
Carson Daly's Aperol Spritz

Carson Daly

To make his Aperol spritz, Carson Daly uses a surprising ingredient: Fresca soda. "My wife, Siri, adores it this drink!" said Carson. Siri Daly loves Carson's take because it's "refreshing" without being overly sweet.

Aperol Spritz with Vodka
Shutterstock
Aperol Spritz with Vodka

TODAY

If you're in the mood for a boozier version of the classic pre-dinner drink, this Aperol spritz recipe with vodka will do the trick. Depending on your taste buds, it's easy to customize this recipe with a splash of juice or more prosecco.

Frozen Aperol Spritz
Nathan Congleton
Frozen Aperol Spritz

Thumbtack

Make a classic Aperol spritz even more refreshing by turning it into a boozy slushy. Citrusy oranges and lemons complement the bitterness of the aperitif.

Martha Stewart's Grapefruit-Sanbitter Spritz
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Martha Stewart's Grapefruit-Sanbitter Spritz

Martha Stewart

If you love the taste of Aperol but don't feel like consuming alcohol, Martha Stewart's summery grapefruit spritz offers the best of both worlds. Made with Sanbitter, an Italian soda that tastes a bit like Campari, this fizzy, slightly bitter beverage is a sophisticated mocktail everyone can enjoy.

Is Aperol spritz a bad drink? New York Times writer sparks big debate

May 13, 201901:59
Sky McCarthy

Sky McCarthy is the Senior Food Editor for TODAY and has yet to encounter a kettle-cooked potato chip she didn't like. She produces the TODAY Food original series "Crazy Kitchens" and "COLD CUTS with Al Roker." 