IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Wellness: What every skin care routine should have, no matter your skin type

How to make pancakes on a sheet pan (sheet pancakes?)

Serve the whole family with just one baked pancake instead of standing at the stove.
By Alejandra Ramos

Finally, after a long winter, the weather is slowly getting warmer and the sun is staying out for longer. To celebrate, Alejandra Ramos is joining TODAY to host a daylight saving breakfast bonanza — including recipes for sunny citrus sheet-pan pancakes (sheet pancakes?) and lemon curd- and coconut-stuffed French toast.

Sunny Citrus Sheet-Pan Pancakes
Get The Recipe

Sunny Citrus Sheet-Pan Pancakes

Alejandra Ramos

Breakfast is a breeze with these sunny citrus- and maple-topped pancakes that are baked in a sheet pan so everyone can enjoy them at the same time! Serve them for an easy family brunch or as meal-prepped breakfast to be warmed up throughout the week.

Lemon Curd- & Coconut-Stuffed French Toast
Get The Recipe

Lemon Curd- & Coconut-Stuffed French Toast

Alejandra Ramos

Tangy lemon curd adds bright flavor to this coconut milk-soaked French toast. Top it off with toasted coconut and a sprinkle of sugar for a next-level breakfast.

If you like those bright breakfast recipes, you should also try these:

Cocoa Tangerine Pancakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cocoa Tangerine Pancakes

Tara Redfield
Poached Eggs with Avocado and Lime Mojo
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Poached Eggs with Avocado and Lime Mojo

Curtis Stone
Alejandra RamosAlejandra Ramos