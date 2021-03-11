How to make pancakes on a sheet pan (sheet pancakes?)

Finally, after a long winter, the weather is slowly getting warmer and the sun is staying out for longer. To celebrate, Alejandra Ramos is joining TODAY to host a daylight saving breakfast bonanza — including recipes for sunny citrus sheet-pan pancakes (sheet pancakes?) and lemon curd- and coconut-stuffed French toast.

Breakfast is a breeze with these sunny citrus- and maple-topped pancakes that are baked in a sheet pan so everyone can enjoy them at the same time! Serve them for an easy family brunch or as meal-prepped breakfast to be warmed up throughout the week.

Tangy lemon curd adds bright flavor to this coconut milk-soaked French toast. Top it off with toasted coconut and a sprinkle of sugar for a next-level breakfast.

