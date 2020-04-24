Who doesn’t love waking up to the sweet smell of homemade pancakes, especially when you can eat them in your pajamas? Plus, making pancakes is really easy. Try this basic foolproof recipe and feel free to jazz it up with flavorful add-ins like fruit, cinnamon or chocolate.

Prepare the batter by whisking together 1½ cups of all-purpose flour, 3 teaspoons baking powder, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. In a separate small bowl, whisk together 1¼ cups whole milk with 1 large egg and 2 tablespoons of melted unsalted butter. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients just until combined.

Avoid over-mixing the batter to ensure your pancakes are light and fluffy rather than dense and flat. The batter should still be lumpy after you mix it.

Heat a skillet or griddle pan over medium-low heat then grease it with vegetable oil, butter or a combination of the two. Drop 3 to 4 tablespoons of batter into the pan, spacing the pancakes at least 2 inches apart. At this point, you can sprinkle assorted mix-ins on top, such as chocolate chips, fruit or nuts. Once bubbles form on the tops of the pancakes, flip them once and continue cooking until they are no longer doughy.

Using a spatula, transfer the pancakes to a plate and serve immediately with your choice of toppings.

Some of our favorite pancake recipes: