How to make an omelet and chocolate cake in a mug

I'm all about quick and easy recipes — without mess or stress. This week, I'm serving up two delectable dishes you can make in a mug … in the microwave … in a matter of minutes: a savory Kitchen Sink Omelet and a single-serve Chocolate Mug Cake for dessert. Grab your appetite and favorite mug — we're about to make some mouthwatering magic!

Joy Bauer

This rich and chocolaty treat is perfectly portioned, ready in less than two minutes and requires only three simple ingredients. It's shockingly rich and indulgent; I love to enjoy it warm with a squirt of whipped cream and pinch of cocoa powder. You can also customize this heavenly treat to make your own delicious variation: Love mocha? Add a dash of instant coffee or espresso powder to the batter. Bananas for banana or berries? Stir in some chopped fruit. Crazy for chocolate peanut butter? Mix in a teaspoon of your favorite nut butter. Thanks to this lightened-up creation, you really can have your cake and eat it, too.

These mug omelets are as easy as 1, 2, 3: one mug, two minutes, three base ingredients (and zero stovetops required!). Each bite is packed with satiating protein, brain-boosting choline and nutrient-rich veggies. You can use whatever you have in your fridge and leftovers are encouraged. Plus, for added flavor and deliciousness, feel free to toss in your favorite herbs and spices. For an Italian-inspired omelet, opt for fresh or dried basil and oregano. Prefer Mexican flavors? Add cilantro, cumin and smoked paprika. And, if you're a fellow heat-seeker, drizzle on some hot sauce. This mug-nificent omelet is ideal for breakfast in a cinch or a snack in a pinch!

