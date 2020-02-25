Celebrate Mardi Gras with a New Orleans-style crawfish boil

Nothing says it's time to party quite like a larger-than-life seafood boil.

By Michael Gulotta

Chef Michael Gulotta is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to celebrate Mardi Gras with a recipe that's perfect for a big crowd. He shows us how to put together a Louisiana-style crawfish boil with all the fixings and whips up a tasty pasta dish with crawfish tails.

Crawfish Boil
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
In Louisiana, everyone has their own fervent beliefs about the best way to boil crawfish and the methods are all deeply personal. I have picked up different techniques and ideas from many close friends over the years and combined them into one recipe here.

Crawfish Étouffée Pasta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Traditionally, the word étouffée means to smother or braise. This is a lighter version of a dish with a roux-based sauce that features all of the same flavors without the heaviness.

Redfish and Creole Tomato Courtbouillon
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
I love this recipe because it shows off the best of Louisiana's wonderful seafood. This hearty soup is packed with fresh shrimp, redfish, oysters and crabmeat.

Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo
TODAY
Gumbo is the quintessential New Orleans dish. Every New Orleanian has their own style of the dish, so there are countless ways to enjoy this satisfying stew.

If you like those Mardi Gras recipes, you should also try these:

Citrus Babka King Cake Pomegranate Caramel
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Slow-Cooker Jambalaya
Casey Barber
Michael Gulotta