For this installment of TODAY's "Fully Booked," chef Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his most popular pizza recipes. He shows us how to make pizza with fresh and sun-dried Neapolitan tomatoes and a pie topped with smoked mozzarella and fresh arugula.

This pizza really highlights some of the amazing tomato varieties from the Naples area of Italy. It's named after my cousin Concetta, one of the great cooks of my family.

The smoked cheese goes wonderfully with the peppery arugula. It's like eating a salad and a pizza all at once. This pie is named for my wife — it's her favorite pizza to eat.

