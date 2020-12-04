Fire up the grill for a cold-weather tailgate with chili, brats and nachos

This weekend's Sunday Night Football game is a Midwest matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. In honor of game day, chef Matt Moore is cooking up football-friendly foods for our TODAY Food Loves Football series: cheesy skillet nachos, meaty chili on the grill and beer-braised bratwurst sliders.

True Midwesterners will tell you to first plunge the brats in a mixture of beer and onions, poaching them over the fire until just cooked through — a technique that helps them soak up more delicious flavor while keeping them juicy. After that, it's all about getting that crispy char on the exterior, something you'll easily achieve over direct heat. Serve the sliders with plenty of tangy mustard and a cold beer, of course.

This recipe calls for slow-roasting a pork butt on the grill to make up a batch of ultimate nachos — but truth be told, you can still use this skillet-on-the-grill technique to whip up any type of nachos. Be a nacho pro by layering the chips with an even distribution of cheese and toppings for a perfect bite every time.

There is chili, and then there is chili from the grill. Cooking the ingredients in an open searing hot Dutch oven in a covered grill allows the ingredients to get both a flavorful browning without losing any natural juices to the flames and plenty of smoky flavor. The result is a complex, delicious chili. It is formidable on its own in a bowl with your preferred garnishes, or as the key component on a hot dog or brat.

