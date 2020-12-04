Today is the last day of Jill’s Holiday Steals & Deals! Shop now and save on gifts for everyone

Fire up the grill for a cold-weather tailgate with chili, brats and nachos

Chef Matt Moore makes the most of the grill with bratwurst sliders, skillet nachos with barbecued pork and meaty chili.

Sunday Night Football Food: Chili, beer brat sliders, skillet nachos

Dec. 4, 202005:05
/ Source: TODAY
By Matt Moore

This weekend's Sunday Night Football game is a Midwest matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. In honor of game day, chef Matt Moore is cooking up football-friendly foods for our TODAY Food Loves Football series: cheesy skillet nachos, meaty chili on the grill and beer-braised bratwurst sliders.

Beer Brat Sliders with Mustard
Andrea Behrends and Helene Dujardin
Get The Recipe

Beer Brat Sliders with Mustard

Matt Moore

True Midwesterners will tell you to first plunge the brats in a mixture of beer and onions, poaching them over the fire until just cooked through — a technique that helps them soak up more delicious flavor while keeping them juicy. After that, it's all about getting that crispy char on the exterior, something you'll easily achieve over direct heat. Serve the sliders with plenty of tangy mustard and a cold beer, of course.

Skillet Nachos with Pulled Pork
Andrea Behrends and Helene Dujardin
Get The Recipe

Skillet Nachos with Pulled Pork

Matt Moore

This recipe calls for slow-roasting a pork butt on the grill to make up a batch of ultimate nachos — but truth be told, you can still use this skillet-on-the-grill technique to whip up any type of nachos. Be a nacho pro by layering the chips with an even distribution of cheese and toppings for a perfect bite every time.

Chili on the Grill
Andrea Behrends and Helene Dujardin
Get The Recipe

Chili on the Grill

Matt Moore

There is chili, and then there is chili from the grill. Cooking the ingredients in an open searing hot Dutch oven in a covered grill allows the ingredients to get both a flavorful browning without losing any natural juices to the flames and plenty of smoky flavor. The result is a complex, delicious chili. It is formidable on its own in a bowl with your preferred garnishes, or as the key component on a hot dog or brat.

Matt Moore