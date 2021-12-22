An illustrated guide to mandu (Korean dumplings) for New Year's Day

Though there are many fantastic frozen dumplings options on the market, there is absolutely nothing that compares to making them yourself. But it's a lot of work — there is a reason folks throw dumpling-making parties. You go down the assembly line to put many of them together: filling, pinching them shut and repeating until the filling has been used up or the wrappers are all gone. But the payoff is well worth the effort.

For Korean New Year’s Day, it is tradition to serve mandu a few ways. My favorite way to prepare them is the steam-frying method, but they are also commonly enjoyed in the celebratory soup, Dduk Mandu Guk (Rice Cake and Dumpling Soup). Whichever way you choose to enjoy mandu, it’ll certainly be a delicious start to the new year.

This recipe uses store-bought dumpling wrappers, but you can feel free to make homemade ones and adjust the cooking time as needed.

If you’d like to freeze any of them, make sure they freeze first before storing on a parchment-lined baking sheet, with space between all dumplings so they don’t stick together. Once frozen, they can be stored for up to about 2 to 3 months.

If you would prefer to keep them without meat, it can work wonderfully with a blend of different alternatives: Tofu, glass noodles, zucchini and shiitake mushrooms work great, too!

Mandu ingredients