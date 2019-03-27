Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 27, 2019, 2:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Craig Susser

Restaurateur Craig Susser and Kursten Kizer, executive chef of Craig's LA in Los Angeles, are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make a few of their signature dishes. They show us how to make seared scallops with cauliflower risotto and sautéed broccoli. The flavors are perfect for spring and adored by their celebrity clientele.

I love this recipe because it is simple and healthy with bold flavors. It truly celebrates the best of spring ingredients.

Simply sautéed broccoli with garlic is a quick yet flavorful side dish that you can pair with almost any main dish.

