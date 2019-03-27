Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Craig Susser

Restaurateur Craig Susser and Kursten Kizer, executive chef of Craig's LA in Los Angeles, are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make a few of their signature dishes. They show us how to make seared scallops with cauliflower risotto and sautéed broccoli. The flavors are perfect for spring and adored by their celebrity clientele.

Scallops with Cauliflower 'Risotto' Primavera
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Scallops with Cauliflower 'Risotto' Primavera

Craig Susser

I love this recipe because it is simple and healthy with bold flavors. It truly celebrates the best of spring ingredients.

Sauteed Broccoli with Garlic
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sauteed Broccoli with Garlic

Craig Susser

Simply sautéed broccoli with garlic is a quick yet flavorful side dish that you can pair with almost any main dish.

If you like those healthy recipes, you should also try these:

Spring Spiced Salmon Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spring Spiced Salmon Salad

Craig Strong
Filet of Sole with Wild Rice and Asparagus
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Filet of Sole with Wild Rice and Asparagus

John Seymour
Craig Susser