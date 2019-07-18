Get the latest from TODAY

By Cedric Vongerichten

Chef Cedric Vongerichten of Wayan restaurant in New York City is joining the TODAY Food team to share two of his favorite French and Indonesian fusion recipes. He shows us how to make ramen noodles with fresh lobster and Indonesian Niçoise salad with ginger-turmeric vinaigrette.

Lobster Noodles with Thai Basil
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
This recipe bring the best elements of French and Indonesian cuisine together. It is also our top selling dish and most posted on social media at Wayan.

Indonesian Niçoise Salad with Ginger-Turmeric Vinaigrette
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Salad Niçoise is a seasonal salad from Nice in South of France. This is a twist using Indonesian ingredients. It is a very refreshing salad and easy to make.

Cedric Vongerichten