Take a peek in your pantry. Chances are, there's a canister of oats just sitting there waiting to shine in something other than oatmeal. On TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," food blogger and cookbook author Samah Dada demonstrates how to easily turn the pantry staple into DIY oat milk, chocolatey oat cookies that are healthy enough to enjoy for breakfast and savory granola.

I use oats in so many of my recipes, but the versatile fiber-rich grain also makes an incredibly creamy plant-based milk. While many places have encountered oat milk shortages in recent months, if you have access to oats and water, you'll never run out! Did I mention you only need three ingredients? Just oats, water, a little maple syrup and you’ve got luscious oat milk. After you blend up the oats and water, just be sure to strain the milk using a good quality nut milk bag to make it super smooth.

Oatmeal raisin cookies are more well-known, but I'll take chocolate chips over dried fruit any day! I love this recipe because it can be made vegan and it's a great way to use up any oats I have sitting in my pantry.

Garam masala, honey and a dash of cayenne give this savory granola its complex flavor. It's incredible on its own as a satiating midday snack, but one of my favorite ways to enjoy it is on a bed of arugula with a drizzle of lemon juice and olive oil.