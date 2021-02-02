IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Start your morning off strong with a granola, coconut yogurt and berry breakfast bowl

Mary McCartney makes breakfast hearty, healthy, filling and fresh.
/ Source: TODAY
By Mary McCartney

Photographer, television personality and meat-free food advocate Mary McCartney is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite quick, easy and healthy breakfast recipes. She shows us how to make lime-scented coconut yogurt, homemade granola and minted berries with citrus.

Lime-Coconut Yogurt

Mary McCartney

I love the hint of coconut flavor in this plant-based yogurt with an extra citrus kick of lime. Nothing else necessary! I think it is perfect spooned onto granola for an instant breakfast bowl.

Minted Berries
Mary McCartney
Minted Berries

Mary McCartney

Fresh berries infused simply with a squeeze of orange juice and fresh mint burst with flavor. I like to add them on top of chia seed pudding with granola and a spoonful of lime-coconut yogurt for my breakfast bowl.

Homemade Granola with Dried Fruit
Mary McCartney
Homemade Granola with Dried Fruit

Mary McCartney

Homemade granola with that toasted, baked deliciousness — it's just so perfect and comforting. I make mine all in the one saucepan, then keep a batch in an airtight container. It's great with plant-based milk or a dollop of coconut yogurt. At the moment my go-to is a heaped spoon of chia pudding, the granola, a spoonful of my lime coconut yogurt and a sprinkle of minted berries. Happiness in a bowl.

Mary McCartney