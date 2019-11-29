Joy Bauer uses fresh fall flavors to make healthier muffins, soup and ice cream

One of my many favorite parts of the holiday season is the flavorful and festive fare (hello pumpkin, butternut squash and cranberries!). So, I took this week's Superfood Friday as an opportunity to celebrate some of the most delicious, nutritious and Thanksgiving-inspired foods. I hope you brought your appetite … and your holiday spirit.

Why should all pumpkin-flavored foods be served hot and in a mug or baked into a pie? Time to break the rules. Whip up this seasonal treat that, really, can be enjoyed any time of year. No ice cream maker needed — just add a can of pumpkin puree along with a few other items into a blender and voila! You have a decadent dessert that packs a pumpkin-y, frozen punch.

Get the recipe here.

You're only a few ingredients away from whipping up this cozy bowl of goodness. I combine butternut squash, naturally sweet apples, cinnamon and nutmeg to create one seriously scrumptious soup. This is what Thanksgiving in a bowl tastes like, folks!

Get the recipe here.

Ready to infuse your kitchen with irresistible holiday aroma? Make a batch (or double batch) of these fluffy treats. Each one comes complete with a subtly sweet and tart flavor and offers luscious cranberries in every bite. The orange zest and juice complements the cranberries perfectly, and these muffins freeze beautifully, which means you can warm them in the microwave for busy morning meals or afternoon snacks.

