12 guacamole recipes that'll make you the Super Bowl MVP

Maybe you like your guacamole traditional or maybe you like it with peas. We're not here to judge. We're here to give you amazing guacamole recipes. So go ahead, take a dip. Take as many dips as you want — like we said, we're not here to judge.

Serve Curtis Stone's simple guacamole with chips for dipping, on top of tacos or spooned over cheesy nachos.

Adding sour cream to guacamole might be controversial, but everyone who has tried this recipe absolutely loves it! Sour cream makes this delightful dip super creamy and totally delicious.

Guacamole is great as-is, but adding fresh seafood makes it absolutely irresistible, especially if you love classic New England food (with a twist, of course).

Sweet roasted garlic, nutty sesame oil and savory soy sauce add loads of delicious Asian-inspired flavors to creamy guacamole.

"I love this zesty guacamole recipe because it tells a story about Mexico's rich heritage," says the executive chef at The St. Regis Punta Mita in Mexico, who shared this recipe with TODAY Food. "Once the avocado base of the guacamole is complete, I finish the dish by topping it with fresh cilantro, shredded cotija cheese and homemade pico de gallo to represent the green, white and red colors of the Mexican flag."

This classic guacamole recipe, with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lemon or lime juice, comes together in a flash.

Go all out with your guac at your next party with a DIY toppings bar with cheese, pork rinds, corn, bacon, grilled pineapple and other guacamole accompaniments for guests to pile on their guac in whatever combos strike their fancies.

The fat in avocados is the kind that's good for you, but if you're watching calories, try this recipe from Katie Lee. She cuts the fat content (and therefore the calories) in this guacamole without sacrificing the creaminess or fresh flavor.

Using mint rather than the more common cilantro gives this slightly sweet guacamole a refreshing twist.

Try something new by making your guacamole slightly sweet with passionfruit, jicama, pomegranate and coconut.

Edamame (soybeans) add protein to guac in this quick and easy spin on the classic dip recipe.

TV personality Aarti Sequeira gives guacamole an Indian spin with the addition of spices like turmeric and cumin. Try the dip alongside Sequeira's 30-Minute Fish Tacos.

A combination of green and black olives, plus olive juice, gives a briny flavor to guacamole in this recipe from yoga instructor Tara Stiles. She loves the dip so much that she eats it for breakfast.