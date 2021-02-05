IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 guacamole recipes that'll make you the Super Bowl MVP

The best guacamole recipes for all your Super Bowl nacho-topping, chip-dipping needs.
How to make guacamole
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Megan O. Steintrager

Maybe you like your guacamole traditional or maybe you like it with peas. We're not here to judge. We're here to give you amazing guacamole recipes. So go ahead, take a dip. Take as many dips as you want — like we said, we're not here to judge.

Curtis Stone's Guacamole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Curtis Stone's Guacamole

Curtis Stone

Serve Curtis Stone's simple guacamole with chips for dipping, on top of tacos or spooned over cheesy nachos.

Sandra Lee's Creamy Guacamole
TODAY
Sandra Lee's Creamy Guacamole

Sandra Lee

Adding sour cream to guacamole might be controversial, but everyone who has tried this recipe absolutely loves it! Sour cream makes this delightful dip super creamy and totally delicious.

Seafood Guacamole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Seafood Guacamole

Jason Santos

Guacamole is great as-is, but adding fresh seafood makes it absolutely irresistible, especially if you love classic New England food (with a twist, of course).

Roasted Garlic Guacamole
Shutterstock
Roasted Garlic Guacamole

Joel Gamoran

Sweet roasted garlic, nutty sesame oil and savory soy sauce add loads of delicious Asian-inspired flavors to creamy guacamole.

Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Daniel Alvarez / St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico
Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo

Gabriel Kolofon

"I love this zesty guacamole recipe because it tells a story about Mexico's rich heritage," says the executive chef at The St. Regis Punta Mita in Mexico, who shared this recipe with TODAY Food. "Once the avocado base of the guacamole is complete, I finish the dish by topping it with fresh cilantro, shredded cotija cheese and homemade pico de gallo to represent the green, white and red colors of the Mexican flag."

5-Minute Chunky Guacamole
Manja Wachsmuth
5-Minute Chunky Guacamole

Annabel Langbein

This classic guacamole recipe, with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lemon or lime juice, comes together in a flash.

Ultimate Guacamole Bar
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Ultimate Guacamole Bar

Ryan Clark

Go all out with your guac at your next party with a DIY toppings bar with cheese, pork rinds, corn, bacon, grilled pineapple and other guacamole accompaniments for guests to pile on their guac in whatever combos strike their fancies.

Healthy Guacamole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Healthy Guacamole

Katie Lee

The fat in avocados is the kind that's good for you, but if you're watching calories, try this recipe from Katie Lee. She cuts the fat content (and therefore the calories) in this guacamole without sacrificing the creaminess or fresh flavor.

Using mint rather than the more common cilantro gives this slightly sweet guacamole a refreshing twist.

Guacamole Dulce (Sweet Guacamole)
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Guacamole Dulce (Sweet Guacamole)

Juan Pablo Loza

Try something new by making your guacamole slightly sweet with passionfruit, jicama, pomegranate and coconut.

Edamame Guacamole
Maya Visnyei
Edamame Guacamole

Sweet Potato Chronicles

Edamame (soybeans) add protein to guac in this quick and easy spin on the classic dip recipe.

Curry Spiced Guacamole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Curry Spiced Guacamole

Aarti Sequeira

TV personality Aarti Sequeira gives guacamole an Indian spin with the addition of spices like turmeric and cumin. Try the dip alongside Sequeira's 30-Minute Fish Tacos.

Olive Guacamole
Andrew Scrivani
Olive Guacamole

Tara Stiles

A combination of green and black olives, plus olive juice, gives a briny flavor to guacamole in this recipe from yoga instructor Tara Stiles. She loves the dip so much that she eats it for breakfast.

