Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 26, 2019, 4:54 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Dan Kluger

For this installment of "Fully Booked," chef Dan Kluger of Loring Place restaurant in New York City is joining Dylan Dreyer in the TODAY kitchen to share recipes for a few of the restaurant's most popular dishes. These cold-weather dishes are perfect to make for friends and family, especially on a cold, cozy winter night. He shows us how to make grilled broccoli salad, grandma-style pizza and butternut squash fries.

I love the crispy char that grilling gives fresh broccoli. Crunchy pistachios, minty vinaigrette and sweet orange aioli round out the zesty flavors of this seasonal side dish.

Baking this pizza in a sheet pan gives it a super crispy crust. It's almost like a cross between fluffy focaccia bread and a traditional pizza pie. You get the best of both worlds!

Swapping butternut squash for potatoes makes these fries more nutritious and flavorful. The savory citrus lemon-Parmesan aioli pairs perfectly with the natural sweetness of the squash.

If you like those wonderful winter recipes, you should also try these: