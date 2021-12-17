IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to make a giant, football-shaped calzone for game day

Go for the goal on game day with these crowd-pleasing appetizers.
By Donatella Arpaia

With only a few Sunday Night Football games left in the season, the competition is getting hot. To heat things up even more, chef Donatella Arpaia is cooking up two tasty game-day dishes on this week's installment of TODAY Food Loves Football. She's whipping up a football-shaped meatball calzone with spicy red sauce and seasonal vegetable crudité with a creamy herb dip.

Spicy Mega Football Calzone
Courtesy Donatella Arpaia
Get The Recipe

Spicy Mega Football Calzone

Donatella Arpaia

I love this dish because it takes my Italian heritage and melds with the all-American football tradition. You can prep a lot of it ahead and pop it in the oven right when guests start to come in. It's a huge crowd-pleaser — people go crazy for it. There are never any leftovers!

Winter Crudités with Creamy Herb Dip
Get The Recipe

Winter Crudités with Creamy Herb Dip

Donatella Arpaia

Crudités have gotten a bad rap because, well there are a lot of bad ones out there, but if you buy seasonally and avoid precut vegetables (which are more expensive and not as fresh), you will have the perfect starter for a football party. Everyone has so many allergies and preferences today it's good to balance out heavier football fare with a great crudités.

Donatella Arpaia