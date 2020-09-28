Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Make fresh fish sticks at home for an easy, kid-friendly meal

Chef Matty Matheson makes fish sticks from scratch and serves them with homemade tartar sauce, in a spicy sandwich and over a juicy tomato salad.

Easy kid-friendly meals: Make fresh fish sticks

Sept. 28, 202003:20
/ Source: TODAY
By Matty Matheson

Fish sticks are a childhood favorite for a reason! They're easy to eat, crunchy, flavorful and a bona fide comfort food. Chef Matty Matheson is taking a page out of his new cookbook "Matty Matheson: Home Style Cookery" and remaking this kid-friendly classic for a grown up palate. He cooks up homemade panko coated fish sticks the star of three dishes by serving them with zesty tartar sauce, in a spicy sandwich and as croutons on a fresh tomato salad.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Fish Sticks with Tartar Sauce
Matty Matheson
Get The Recipe

Fish Sticks with Tartar Sauce

Matty Matheson

This is a healthy alternative to eating store-bought frozen fish. The kids will love making these with you, almost as much as they'll love eating them.

Hot Fish Sandwich
Matty Matheson
Get The Recipe

Hot Fish Sandwich

Matty Matheson

This is a seafood twist on the classic Nashville hot chicken sandwich. The fried fish sticks are a perfect replacement for fried chicken. It's great served hot and fresh, or even at room temperature a couple of hours later.

Fresh Tomato Salad with Fish Stick Croutons
Matty Matheson
Get The Recipe

Fresh Tomato Salad with Fish Stick Croutons

Matty Matheson

Tomatoes are the greatest fruit in the world, and this tomato salad with lots of texture is one for the books. The fish stick croutons are a fun and flavorful addition. The delicate flavor and light crunch add to the freshness of this seasonal salad.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Curtis Stone's Steak Banh Mi
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Curtis Stone's Steak Banh Mi

Curtis Stone
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Ed McFarland
Get The Recipe

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Ed McFarland
Matty Matheson