Make fresh fish sticks at home for an easy, kid-friendly meal

Fish sticks are a childhood favorite for a reason! They're easy to eat, crunchy, flavorful and a bona fide comfort food. Chef Matty Matheson is taking a page out of his new cookbook "Matty Matheson: Home Style Cookery" and remaking this kid-friendly classic for a grown up palate. He cooks up homemade panko coated fish sticks the star of three dishes by serving them with zesty tartar sauce, in a spicy sandwich and as croutons on a fresh tomato salad.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

This is a healthy alternative to eating store-bought frozen fish. The kids will love making these with you, almost as much as they'll love eating them.

This is a seafood twist on the classic Nashville hot chicken sandwich. The fried fish sticks are a perfect replacement for fried chicken. It's great served hot and fresh, or even at room temperature a couple of hours later.

Tomatoes are the greatest fruit in the world, and this tomato salad with lots of texture is one for the books. The fish stick croutons are a fun and flavorful addition. The delicate flavor and light crunch add to the freshness of this seasonal salad.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: