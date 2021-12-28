How to make egg rolls and kimchi fried rice like the Korean Vegan

Food blogger Joanne Lee Molinaro, aka the Korean Vegan, is joining TODAY to share two of her favorite plant-based comfort food recipes from her cookbook, "The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma's Kitchen." She shows us how to make crispy egg rolls with a veggie and tofu filling and addictive kimchi fried rice.

I will never forget how my father waited patiently on the living room sofa as my mother frantically fried dozens and dozens of egg rolls for his work holiday party. It was around midnight because my dad worked the night shift. It was the one time of the year that my father, who was probably the most introverted and socially awkward employee at the United States Postal Service, became the most popular man at the office. The holiday party wasn't complete without my mom's egg rolls. I've used my mother's egg rolls to win over grumpy teachers and colleagues alike, and even my own mother-in-law declared them to be worthy of attempted bribery.

Like the cuisine of many cultures, Korean dishes are designed to make use of every scrap of food before it goes bad. Kimchi fried rice is, like bibimbap, a "recipe" that was born of need, when grocery stores weren't around every corner and folks had to make do with whatever they had in the refrigerator. Well, I have never seen a Korean kitchen without kimchi or rice!

