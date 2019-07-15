Get the latest from TODAY

By Erica Chayes Wida

Looking for some Meatless Monday inspiration? How about trying a week's worth of vegan meals?

For those teetering on the verge of veganism — or those who are simply intrigued about a veggie-focused eating plan — occasionally swapping in a dish or two that's free of meat, dairy and any animal byproducts every few days is a good way to start.

Luckily, when it comes to prepping a vegan-friendly lunch or dinner at home, there are plenty of superstar chefs to guide the way. And, if you're looking for even more meatless meal inspiration, the stars themselves might give us some incentive. Who here doesn't want Beyoncé's beautiful figure or Natalie Portman's eternally glowing skin? Both celebs attribute some of their best, well, attributes to eating vegan.

Sounds delicious to us!

Thai Coconut Red Curry
Plantable
Get The Recipe

Coconut milk is a traditional ingredient in many Thai-style curries — it gives them their signature creaminess without actual dairy cream. A variety of vegetables and firm tofu make this dish filling while keeping it light enough for a summer supper.

Zia Lina Sugo (pasta sauce)
Plantable
Get The Recipe

What better way to dive into veganism than with an easy yet flavorful pasta sauce? Shredded carrots and peas give this tomato-based sauce a fresh flavor with a terrifically silky texture. Just make a pot of any pasta of your choice and enjoy.

Wild Rice Salad
Plantable
Get The Recipe

This salad made with hearty and nutritious wild rice can be enjoyed as a side dish or a main during lunch or dinner. It's great served on its own or over a bed of leafy greens for extra bulk and fiber.

Charred Cauliflower
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

The spicy coconut syrup in this dish transports you to the islands while the Romesco sauce is reminiscent of classic European cuisine. It's a truly globally inspired dish that will keep you going back for more.

Vegan Taco Mac and Cheese
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

This vegan main by New York City-based vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli is hearty with a capital H! It’s kind of like a cross between tacos and mac and cheese — so definitely make it for your hungriest of friends and family members and just dare them to say vegan food isn’t filling.

Mushroom 'Chorizo' Lettuce Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

This "chorizo" crafted by Beyoncé's nutrition coach, Marco Borges, is created with umami-filled mushrooms. He usually makes an extra batch and stores it in the freezer to make more tacos later. It is, after all, a family favorite in the Borges house, too.

Rainbow Quinoa Bowls
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

This colorful and nutritious quinoa bowl is loaded with protein, vitamins and fiber. There’s no better way to eat your veggies! The kale, chickpeas, corn, tomatoes and avocado go together perfectly for a meal that is complete, balanced and full of flavor.

Avocado Cream Pasta with Arugula and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Samah Dada's avocado cream sauce is both light and refreshing — qualities rarely found in creamy anything. This sauce also maintains an amazing brightness with the addition of fresh basil and lemon. You can add it over pasta or smother your favorite vegan protein in it.

Vegan Meatball Pizza
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

This vegan-friendly pizza is a perfect weeknight fix and is quite the crowd-pleaser. It's an easy base to add to, as well, in case you're one of those people who eat pineapple on pizza and want to see how it goes with veggie meatballs. And don't get saucy, that's cashew cheese ... not real mozzarella!

Samah Dada's Easy Vegan Pesto
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Classic Italian pesto gets a healthy makeover with a big serving of spinach. This recipe is customizable and tastes great with blistered tomatoes, almond milk ricotta, more olive oil and something crunchy like walnuts or pine nuts. Using chick pea pasta will also add a little extra protein to the dish.

Healthy Loaded Sweet Potatoes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Every bite of this meal is bursting with flavor — it has the perfect combination of sweetness and savoriness from the sweet potatoes, and sautéed black beans and kale. Plus, the cashew dressing adds lots of creaminess.

Sunny's Black Bean Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

What's a Meatless Monday without a solid burger substitute sitting at the table? Sunny Anderson's black bean burgers are so hearty and satisfying, it's easy to forget they're not made out of beef. Oatmeal helps bind the burger and also adds bulk to the patties.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.