Craving a snack that's spicy, crunchy, garlicky and savory? Don't be in a pickle when it comes to making pickles.

Whether you're a pickling expert or have never pickled anything in your life, these simple recipes for homemade pickles will help any pickle lover master the art of seasoning and jarring this beloved snack.

Making a batch of classic cucumber dill pickles is the perfect place to start. From there, it's easy to expand into spicier variations or more unique varieties.

Dill pickles are completely satisfying and easy to enjoy as a side dish, snack or with some tasty fried foods. A word to the wise: This recipe is awesome for fried pickles, too.

This vinegar-brined pickle recipe is super quick. The spears just need an overnight soak in the fridge to turn into crunchy, garlicky pickles. The longer they sit in the fridge, the more flavorful they become. And don’t discard the brine. You can reuse it for another batch of pickles — or in a bunch of other delicious recipes, from guacamole to fried chicken.

Salt brining is an ancient practice of preserving foods, especially vegetables. Connecting to another time in food history is often very gratifying. These pickles only take 20 minutes to prep and then the flavors ferment over three to seven days.

Using the same method as kosher dill pickles, this recipe adds just the right amount of spice for those who can't resist the combination of cool and hot, juicy and crunchy.

This classic pickle recipe is a great place to start if you're looking for a base recipe that can be enhanced with a variety of seasonings. The longer these pickles sit, the softer and more flavorful they become.