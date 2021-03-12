How to make crispy chicken sandwiches — without frying

Skip the drive-thru and meet me in the kitchen to whip up my Joy-full version of a fast-food favorite: the crispy chicken sandwich. It's oven-baked, not fried, and has fewer calories and far less fat than the classic we all know and love. Staying true to the signature dish, I pile on pickles, lettuce, tomato and the tangiest barbecue-mustard sauce out there. One bite and you may never hit up the drive-thru again!

This health-ified version of the classic sandwich is simple to make and seriously competes with the classic deep-fried version. First, I marinate the chicken in pickle juice and then dredge it in a combo of egg, light mayo and well-seasoned breadcrumbs. I find the egg-mayo mixture helps the breading stick better. Finally, I place the chicken on a baking sheet, mist the tops with oil spray and roast 'em on high heat. The finished fillets come out crispy on the outside and super tender on the inside. If you have a wire oven rack handy, I suggest using it on top of your baking sheet to allow the underneath sides to crisp up, too. Oh, and let's not forget the special sauce: a crazy-good combo of mustard, barbecue sauce, lemon juice and light mayo that takes this masterpiece over the top. You can also add a dash of honey for a sweeter rendition, because, let's face it: You are the sauce boss.

