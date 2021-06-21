IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to make a classic lasagna Bolognese

Mastering a classic meat sauce is the key to perfecting this beloved comfort food.

How to turn classic Italian Bolognese sauce into a decadent lasagna | Saucy

June 21, 202124:10
By Anthony Contrino

On TODAY All Day's "Saucy," Anthony Contrino demonstrates how to make a hearty Bolognese sauce and then turns it into two delicious dinners: a creamy, crowd-pleasing lasagna and an Italian spin on an American classic, the Sloppy Joes— a Sloppy Bo.

Anthony Contrino

My classic Bolognese sauce comes together in one pot, making cleanup a breeze. The only time-consuming part is chopping the vegetables for the soffritto (the Italian version of a mirepoix). It does need a couple hours to simmer, but this sauce freeze well and can be made in bigger batches.

Anthony Contrino

Nothing compares to a true lasagna Bolognese like you'll find in Italy. The combination of the rich meat sauce and incredibly creamy bechamel is what dreams are made of.

Anthony Contrino

Who doesn't love a Sloppy Joe? I give this childhood classic an Italian makeover by putting my Bolognese sauce on a soft brioche bun or potato roll. This dish also makes a wonderful weeknight option for the whole family. Just make the meat sauce ahead of time and dinner can be on the table in minutes!

Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino is a food stylist, chef and culinary producer who stars in the TODAY All Day original series "Saucy." 