How to make a classic lasagna Bolognese

On TODAY All Day's "Saucy," Anthony Contrino demonstrates how to make a hearty Bolognese sauce and then turns it into two delicious dinners: a creamy, crowd-pleasing lasagna and an Italian spin on an American classic, the Sloppy Joes— a Sloppy Bo.

My classic Bolognese sauce comes together in one pot, making cleanup a breeze. The only time-consuming part is chopping the vegetables for the soffritto (the Italian version of a mirepoix). It does need a couple hours to simmer, but this sauce freeze well and can be made in bigger batches.

Nothing compares to a true lasagna Bolognese like you'll find in Italy. The combination of the rich meat sauce and incredibly creamy bechamel is what dreams are made of.

Who doesn't love a Sloppy Joe? I give this childhood classic an Italian makeover by putting my Bolognese sauce on a soft brioche bun or potato roll. This dish also makes a wonderful weeknight option for the whole family. Just make the meat sauce ahead of time and dinner can be on the table in minutes!