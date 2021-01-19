How to make super crispy chicken wings and sweet potato fries in the air fryer

Chef, television show host and cookbook author Jernard Wells is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite better-for-you game day recipes and some expert air-frying tips. He shows us how to make saucy air-fried tequila chicken wings and Cajun-spiced air-fried sweet potato fries.

Jernard's top air-frying tips

1. To save time, preheat your air fryer before cooking.

2. Add water to your air fryer drawer to prevent smoking.

3. Don't overcrowd your air fryer basket; the air needs room to circulate around the food.

4. For easy cleanup, use foil or parchment paper in the bottom of your air fryer.

5. Clean your air fryer after every use. Don't put it in the dishwasher — instead, wash by hand with soap and water.

I love these wings because they are spicy, sweet and smoky all at once. They pack a big flavor punch and turn out perfectly crispy every time.

These easy, three-ingredient fries are addictive! The bold spices and crispy texture will keep you coming back for more and more. The best part is that you get all the best parts of a deep-fried fry without the added fat.

