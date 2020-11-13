Serve easy skillet chicken Parm with crispy garlic bread for dinner

Food writer and New York Times columnist Melissa Clark is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite kid-friendly, Italian comfort food recipes from her newest cookbook, "Kid in the Kitchen: 100 Recipes and Tips for Young Home Cooks: A Cookbook." She shows us how to make an easy skillet chicken Parmesan and classic garlic bread.

This is a lighter, quicker but just as cheesy version of chicken Parm — no deep-frying required! My 12-year old loves it with a big green salad on the side.

Garlic bread is a household favorite, and we love it instead of regular bread with stews and soups — in addition to serving it with pasta and Parm!

