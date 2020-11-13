15 bestselling products to help you relax this weekend

Serve easy skillet chicken Parm with crispy garlic bread for dinner

This is a lighter, quicker but just as cheesy version of chicken Parm — no deep-frying required!
/ Source: TODAY
By Melissa Clark

Food writer and New York Times columnist Melissa Clark is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite kid-friendly, Italian comfort food recipes from her newest cookbook, "Kid in the Kitchen: 100 Recipes and Tips for Young Home Cooks: A Cookbook." She shows us how to make an easy skillet chicken Parmesan and classic garlic bread.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Easy Skillet Chicken Parm
Kid in the Kitchen
Get The Recipe

Easy Skillet Chicken Parm

Melissa Clark

This is a lighter, quicker but just as cheesy version of chicken Parm — no deep-frying required! My 12-year old loves it with a big green salad on the side.

Classic Garlic Bread
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Classic Garlic Bread

Melissa Clark

Garlic bread is a household favorite, and we love it instead of regular bread with stews and soups — in addition to serving it with pasta and Parm!

If you like those fun family recipes, you should also try these:

Beer-Battered Fish and Chips
Donal Skehan
Get The Recipe

Beer-Battered Fish and Chips

Donal Skehan
Christina Tosi's Compost Pancakes
Henry Hargreaves
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi's Compost Pancakes

Christina Tosi
Melissa Clark