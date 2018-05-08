The easiest and fastest ways to make cauliflower rice at home

share tweet pin email

Cauliflower rice, the lower-carb alternative to white rice and other grains, is giving the avocado a run for its money as the trendiest ingredient on the internet.

With the current popularity of low carb lifestyles and the ketogenic diet, it's no surprise. Whether you're trying to lighten up your eating habits or want to sneak more nutrition into your family meals, cauliflower rice makes the grade with its fiber and versatility.

And while supermarkets like Trader Joe's are hopping on the bandwagon and selling packaged containers of cauliflower rice, it's actually easy to make it in just minutes in your own kitchen.

Here's how:

How to make cauliflower rice

Casey Barber / TODAY A food processor is the easiest way to make cauliflower rice.

The easiest way. A food processor turns a whole head of cauliflower into fluffy "rice" granules in mere minutes. Split a head of cauliflower in half, then slice out the core and green leaves at the base. Break that into golf ball-sized florets. Add the florets to a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, and pulse in 3-second bursts until the cauliflower breaks down into a fluffy, rice-like texture.

If you don't have a food processor, these are the best-sellers on Amazon and they start at just $30.

Casey Barber / TODAY A box grater can be used to make cauliflower rice.

Get a great grater. If you don't have a food processor, you can also grate the cauliflower by hand. Prep the florets as noted above and use the largest holes on a box grater to shred the florets. If you're worried about shredding your fingers too, protect them with a cut-proof glove.

If you need a new box grater, the best sellers page on Amazon is a great place to turn. The second option has over 1,000 five star reviews and is on sale for $10.

Use your hands. If you don't feel like using a tool, hand-chopping each cauliflower floret isn't another option — albeit a very time-consuming one. If you do go this route, note that it will take 10 to 15 minutes and the consistency in grain size won't be even, and the texture won't be same as if you were to use a food processor or box grater. We recommended the grating or food processing techniques.

Once you have your cauliflower rice on hand, you can use it raw or, depending on your tastebuds, cook it a few different ways for use in various dishes you already know and love.

3 ways to use cauliflower rice

Many recipes call for sautéing or stir-frying cauliflower rice. Here are three more wonderful ways to prep and serve it.

Casey Barber / TODAY

ROASTED

With a slightly nutty, toasted flavor and crispy texture, roasted cauliflower rice makes a tasty side dish on its own. Mix in Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast for extra flavor, if desired, and pair with roasted chicken or grilled vegetables. Or, use it in place of breadcrumbs atop sautéed greens, as a soup garnish, or on top of mac and cheese for a little extra crunch.

How to roast it: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the cauliflower rice in a single layer. Spritz with cooking spray or drizzle with olive oil, and gently toss it all together with a spatula to evenly coat the "grains." Roast for 15-20 minutes, until the cauliflower starts to brown and caramelize.

STEAMED

With a neutral flavor and tender texture, steamed cauliflower rice can be used in place of white or brown rice alongside stir-fries or as a base for a burrito bowl. You can also fold it into baked casseroles for a nutrient-packed addition, or add a few spoonfuls to your favorite meatloaf or meatball recipe for extra bulk without too many extra calories.

How to steam it: Add 2 tablespoons of water per 1 cup of cauliflower rice to a covered skillet or sauté pan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5-8 minutes, until the cauliflower rice reaches your desired tenderness. Alternatively, microwave the cauliflower rice and water in a covered bowl for 3-5 minutes, stirring as needed, until cooked.

RAW

With a crunchy texture and distinct veggie flavor, uncooked cauliflower rice makes a versatile add-in topping for salads, grain bowls or even avocado toast.

How to use it: To impart more flavor, toss the cauliflower rice with avocado or a nut oil, your favorite spices and/or finely zested lemon peel. Store the cauliflower rice in a lidded container in the refrigerator for up to five days.

