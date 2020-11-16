Make better-for-you fettuccine Alfredo using this secret ingredient

Thanksgiving is so close we can almost taste it. We're looking forward to enjoying turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing and so much more. Even though other aspects of the holiday may look a little different this year, a virtual Turkey Day celebration can be a lot of fun.

Chef Gaby Dalkin is teaming up with Williams Sonoma to host a virtual event attempting to set the World Record for the World's Largest Virtual Friendsgiving. The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 22nd, and will benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. All donations made during the event will be matched by Williams and Sonoma.

In anticipation of this exciting event, Dalkin is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite seasonal make-ahead recipes. She shows us how to make a turkey pasta bake with fontina cheese and creamy cauliflower Alfredo pasta.

This lightened-up version of an Alfredo is exactly what I want when it's a little chilly outside and I want something comforting! The sauce is downright healthy compared to that of a traditional Alfredo and no one would even know the difference, it's so delicious.

A creamy cauliflower pasta bake — what's not to love? This is the best way to use up any leftover Thanksgiving turkey!

