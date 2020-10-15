From stylish jackets to plush slippers: Save up to 75% on cozy Steals and Deals!

How to make better-for-you cookie dough and Thin Mints

Danny Seo makes Thin Mints with a paleo-friendly twist and makes edible cookie dough fast and easy with almond flour.
By Danny Seo

Environmental lifestyle expert Danny Seo is joining TODAY to share a few better-for-you sweet treats from his new cookbook, "Naturally, Delicious Desserts." He shows us how to make a paleo version of thin mints and an edible cookie dough with almond flour and maple syrup.

Paleo Thin Mints
Naturally, Delicious Desserts
Paleo Thin Mints

Danny Seo

This has all the flavor of your favorite Girl Scout cookie, but without any gluten or grain (which makes it paleo-friendly). You can also double or triple the recipe to make a large bath and the dough freezes well, too.

Ready-to-Eat Maple Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Naturally, Delicious Desserts
Ready-to-Eat Maple Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Danny Seo

We're told to never eat raw cookie dough as children for good reason; raw eggs and flour can make you sick. But this gives you all the flavor and fun without the risk. Eat it as is or stir chunks of this into vanilla ice cream for homemade cookie dough ice cream!

Danny Seo