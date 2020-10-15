How to make better-for-you cookie dough and Thin Mints

Environmental lifestyle expert Danny Seo is joining TODAY to share a few better-for-you sweet treats from his new cookbook, "Naturally, Delicious Desserts." He shows us how to make a paleo version of thin mints and an edible cookie dough with almond flour and maple syrup.

This has all the flavor of your favorite Girl Scout cookie, but without any gluten or grain (which makes it paleo-friendly). You can also double or triple the recipe to make a large bath and the dough freezes well, too.

We're told to never eat raw cookie dough as children for good reason; raw eggs and flour can make you sick. But this gives you all the flavor and fun without the risk. Eat it as is or stir chunks of this into vanilla ice cream for homemade cookie dough ice cream!

